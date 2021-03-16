Mariners lose reliever Roenis Elias to arm injury

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — The Seattle Mariners lost a potential arm out of the bullpen after Roenis Elias was scheduled…

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — The Seattle Mariners lost a potential arm out of the bullpen after Roenis Elias was scheduled to undergo surgery for an elbow injury suffered last week.

Seattle manager Scott Servais announced the decision Tuesday, although he did not know the specifics of which surgery Elias will need. Servais said Elias had multiple doctors look at the injury following an initial MRI and all seem to agree surgery will be the best course.

Elias was injured during his outing last Thursday.

“We knew it was pretty serious after he came out of the game,” Servais said.

Elias was a non-roster invitee to spring training. He did not pitch in the majors last year due to a flexor strain, but in 2019 appeared in 44 games for the Mariners and four with Washington. The left-hander had a 3.96 ERA in 50 total innings between the two teams in 2019.

Servais also said top outfield prospect Jarred Kelenic is progressing quickly in his recovery from a knee strain suffered a couple of weeks ago. Servais said Kelenic could return to game action Wednesday.

“I know he’s super anxious,” Servais said. “I’m glad he’s moving around as well as he is.”

