Chase Anderson, Phillies finalize $4 million, 1-year deal

The Associated Press

February 8, 2021, 4:28 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Right-hander Chase Anderson and the Philadelphia Phillies finalized their $4 million, one-year contract on Monday.

He can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses: $50,000 each for 22, 24, 26, 28 and 30 starts.

Anderson was 1-2 with a 7.22 ERA in 10 appearances for Toronto last season. He earned $3,148,148 in prorated pay from a $8.5 million salary under the option season of a contract that originally guaranteed $11.75 million for two years.

The 33-year-old was 29-16 with a 3.63 ERA over the previous three seasons in Milwaukee.

Anderson is 54-42 with a 4.06 ERA in 167 starts and nine relief appearances over seven major league seasons with Arizona (2014-15), Milwaukee (2016-19) and Toronto (2020).

He will be in the mix for a spot in the rotation with Vince Velasquez, Spencer Howard and Matt Moore. Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler, and Zach Eflin should again start the season as Philadelphia’s top three starters.

Philadelphia finalized a $3 million, one-year deal with Moore last week after he spent one season pitching in Japan.

