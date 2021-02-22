CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virus impact in Montgomery Co. | Update on DC preregistration system | WTOP reporter details vaccine experience | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Braves claim outfielder Phillip…

Braves claim outfielder Phillip Ervin off waivers from Cubs

The Associated Press

February 22, 2021, 4:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Atlanta Braves have claimed outfielder Phillip Ervin off waivers from the Chicago Cubs.

Ervin was added to the 40-man roster on Monday and will compete for a backup position. He was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Saturday.

Braves position players will have their first workout in North Port, Florida on Tuesday.

The Braves could have room in their outfield after Adam Duvall signed with the Miami Marlins. Nick Markakis remains a free agent.

Rookie Cristian Pache will compete with Ender Inciarte in center field. The outfield also includes Ronald Acuña Jr. and Marcell Ozuna.

Ervin, 24, played his first four seasons with Cincinnati. He hit .271 with seven homers in 94 games with the Reds in 2019. He hit a combined .149 for Cincinnati and Seattle last season. The right-handed hitter has a career .277 average against left-handers.

Outfielder Travis Demeritte was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett to open a spot on the Braves’ 40-man roster.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

How IRS line employees and managers are dealing with a second filing season under pandemic

‘Might as well keep working.’ Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

Biden national security plan doubles down on building cyber workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up