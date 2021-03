2021 Spring Training Schedule The Associated Press

Times EST (Subject to change) Sunday, Feb. 28 Pittsburgh at Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Washington at St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Boston at Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Atlanta at Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Miami at Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Toronto at N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. Texas at Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. Arizona at Seattle at Scottsdale, Ariz., Rockies San Diego at Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., TBD Monday, March 1 Houston at Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Minnesota at Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Baltimore at Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Atlanta at Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Detroit at N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m. Kansas City at Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. San Francisco at Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m. Colorado at L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., TBD Milwaukee at Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., TBD Tuesday, March 2 Detroit at Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Minnesota at Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m. St. Louis at Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m. Houston at N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m. Kansas City at Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. Texas at Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. Cleveland at Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m. Oakland at Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 8:05 p.m. San Diego at Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., TBD L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., TBD Wednesday, March 3 N.Y. Mets at St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Boston at Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Baltimore at Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Miami at Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Arizona at Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. Seattle at Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. Oakland at Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m. Milwaukee at San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m. Toronto at N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m. Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., TBD Texas at L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., TBD Thursday, March 4 Boston at Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Toronto at Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Atlanta at Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m. San Diego at Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. Colorado at Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m. Cleveland at Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:10 p.m. St. Louis at Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m. Kansas City at Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 8:05 p.m. L.A. Angels at Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., TBD Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., TBD Chicago White Sox at San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., TBD Friday, March 5 Tampa Bay at Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Minnesota at Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Houston at Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Detroit at N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Baltimore at Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. L.A. Angels at Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. Seattle at Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m. St. Louis at Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m. Arizona at Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 8:05 p.m. San Francisco at San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 8:40 p.m. Saturday, March 6 Minnesota at Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Atlanta at Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Washington at Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. Oakland at Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:10 p.m. Detroit at Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m. Colorado at L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., TBD San Diego at L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., TBD Kansas City at San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., TBD Texas at Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., TBD Sunday, March 7 Baltimore at Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Houston at St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Toronto at Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Boston at Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Miami at N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m. Cleveland at Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. San Francisco at Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. Colorado at Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. Kansas City at San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., TBD Seattle at L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., TBD Monday, March 8 N.Y. Mets at Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Miami at St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Oakland at Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. Seattle at Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. Texas at Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:10 p.m. Arizona at San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., TBD Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., TBD Tuesday, March 9 Boston at Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Baltimore at Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m. St. Louis at N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m. Oakland at Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. Cleveland at Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. San Diego at Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. Kansas City at Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m. San Francisco at Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:10 p.m. Washington at Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 8:05 p.m. Colorado at Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., TBD Wednesday, March 10 St. Louis at Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Toronto at Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Minnesota at Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Detroit at Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Atlanta at Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m. L.A. Angels at Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. San Diego at Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m. Texas at Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m. Houston at Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 6:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m. Arizona at L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., TBD Chicago Cubs at San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., TBD Thursday, March 11 Baltimore at Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Boston at Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Washington at Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Detroit at Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m. Oakland at Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m. Cleveland at San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m. Kansas City at Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 8:05 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., TBD San Francisco at L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., TBD Friday, March 12 Tampa Bay at Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Toronto at Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Atlanta at Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Miami at N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. San Diego at Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. Houston at St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 6:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 8:40 p.m. Arizona at L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., TBD Colorado at San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., TBD Saturday, March 13 Minnesota at Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Detroit at Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Atlanta at Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Baltimore at Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. Seattle at Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m. Texas at Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m. St. Louis at Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 6:05 p.m. Oakland at Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 8:05 p.m. Arizona at San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., TBD Cleveland at San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., TBD Times EDT Sunday, March 14 Baltimore at Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Washington at Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Boston at Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m. St. Louis at N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m. San Diego at Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. Colorado at Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m. Kansas City at L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., TBD San Francisco at Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., TBD Monday, March 15 Pittsburgh at Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Washington at St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Boston at Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Toronto at Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Minnesota at Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Miami at Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Oakland at Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. San Francisco at Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m. Arizona at Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m. San Diego at Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:10 p.m. Cincinnati at L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., TBD Tuesday, March 16 Baltimore at Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Toronto at Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Atlanta at Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Houston at N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m. Miami at Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m. Colorado at Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m. Seattle at Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m. Cleveland at L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., TBD Oakland at Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., TBD Texas at San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., TBD Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., TBD Wednesday, March 17 Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Minnesota at Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Detroit at Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m. Kansas City at Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. San Francisco at Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m. St. Louis at Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m. Atlanta at Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05 p.m. Cleveland at Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m. San Diego at Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 9:05 p.m. Arizona at Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m. L.A. Angels at Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m. Thursday, March 18 Washington at N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. Kansas City at Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. Oakland at San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m. Miami at St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 6:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., TBD Seattle at San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., TBD Milwaukee at L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., TBD Friday, March 19 Tampa Bay at Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Toronto at Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m. St. Louis at N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. Cleveland at Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m. Arizona at Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:10 p.m. Washington at Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m. Baltimore at Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 6:05 p.m. Minnesota at Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 6:05 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m. Cincinnati at San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., TBD Texas at L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., TBD Saturday, March 20 Pittsburgh at Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Houston at St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Toronto at Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Boston at Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Colorado at Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m. Miami at Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05 p.m. Seattle at Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m. Kansas City at Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., TBD Oakland at L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., TBD Sunday, March 21 N.Y. Mets at Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Minnesota at Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Detroit at Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Atlanta at Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Houston at Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m. Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. Colorado at Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. Texas at Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. L.A. Angels at San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m. Seattle at Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:10 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., TBD Chicago White Sox at Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., TBD Monday, March 22 N.Y. Mets at Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Baltimore at Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Boston at Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Atlanta at Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m. St. Louis at Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Arizona at Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. San Diego at Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. San Francisco at Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. Texas at Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m. Detroit at Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 6:37 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., TBD Tuesday, March 23 Washington at St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Minnesota at Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Boston at Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Miami at N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m. Colorado at Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. San Francisco at Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. L.A. Angels at Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. Cincinnati at San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:10 p.m. Toronto at Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 6:05 p.m. Seattle at Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., TBD Wednesday, March 24 N.Y. Mets at St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Minnesota at Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Atlanta at Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Toronto at N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Oakland at Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. Colorado at Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:10 p.m. Baltimore at Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m. Houston at Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m. Texas at Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m. Cleveland at Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., TBD Kansas City at L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., TBD San Diego at San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., TBD Thursday, March 25 Tampa Bay at Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Arizona at Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. Seattle at Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. L.A. Angels at Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05 p.m. St. Louis at Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m. Minnesota at Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m. Washington at Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 6:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 6:05 p.m. Detroit at Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 6:37 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 9:05 p.m. Texas at San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m. Milwaukee at San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., TBD Friday, March 26 Detroit at Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Boston at Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Colorado at Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. San Francisco at Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:10 p.m. Atlanta at Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m. Miami at Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 6:10 p.m. Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m. Philadelphia at Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 6:37 p.m. Kansas City at Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m. Seattle at San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m. Cincinnati at Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., TBD Oakland at L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., TBD Saturday, March 27 Boston at Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Toronto at N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Houston at N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m. Texas at Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m. Baltimore at Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 6:05 p.m. Miami at St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 6:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m. San Francisco at Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m. Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., TBD San Diego at L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., TBD Sunday, March 28 Pittsburgh at Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m. St. Louis at Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Minnesota at Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Atlanta at Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Detroit at Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:10 p.m. San Diego at Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. Arizona at Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m. Kansas City at Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, TBD Oakland at San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., TBD Monday, March 29 N.Y. Mets at St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m. Houston at Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Minnesota at Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Toronto at Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Boston at Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Detroit at N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Texas, 2:05 p.m. Cleveland at Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:00 p.m. Arizona at Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. Seattle at Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. San Francisco at Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m. Colorado at San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, March 30 Pittsburgh at Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 12:35 p.m. Atlanta at Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Texas, 2:05 p.m. Cleveland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m. L.A. Angels at L.A. 