Hendriks has full no-trade this year, then limited provision

The Associated Press

January 18, 2021, 7:06 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Liam Hendriks has a full no-trade provision through October in his $54 million, three-year contract with the Chicago White Sox.

For the year after that, through October 2022, the closer can submit a list of 10 teams he can’t be traded to without his consent. From November 2022 through the end of the contract, he can submit a list of five teams he can’t be traded to without his consent.

Hendriks gets a $1 million signing bonus, payable this July 1, and salaries of $11 million this year, $13 million in 2022 and $14 million in 2023. The White Sox have an unusual $15 million option for 2024 with a $15 million buyout, and if the option is not exercised, the buyout would be due in 10 payments of $1.5 million each July 1 2024-33.

If Hendriks is traded, the option year would become guaranteed.

Chicago announced his agreement Friday.

