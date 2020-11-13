CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More Georgetown students to return this spring | Washington announces no fans this weekend | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » MLB News » Breakthrough for women: Miami…

Breakthrough for women: Miami Marlins hire Kim Ng as GM

The Associated Press

November 13, 2020, 11:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — Kim Ng became the highest-ranking woman in baseball operations in the major leagues when she was hired Friday as general manager of the Miami Marlins.

Ng is believed to be the first female general manager for a men’s team in a major professional sport in North America, the Marlins said, and is also MLB’s first Asian-American GM.

She has 21 years of big league experience in the front offices of the Chicago White Sox (1990-96), New York Yankees (1998-2001) and Los Angeles Dodgers (2002-11). During that time, Ng was a part of eight postseason appearances, six LCS and three World Series championships.

Ng becomes the fifth person to hold the Marlins’ top position in baseball operations, and succeeds Michael Hill, who was not retained after the 2020 season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Steve_Wine

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | National News | Other Sports News | Sports

Judge: DHS head didn't have authority to suspend DACA

TSP hires new vendor to take the plan into the 21st century

Military retirees, survivors will see 1.3% increase in COLA for 2021

CISA cyber exec resigns, another may be fired

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up