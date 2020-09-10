Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|Minnesota
|27
|18
|.600
|New York
|22
|21
|.512
|Baltimore
|20
|22
|.476
|Detroit
|19
|22
|.463
|Seattle
|19
|24
|.442
|Los Angeles
|17
|27
|.386
|Kansas City
|16
|28
|.364
|Texas
|15
|27
|.357
|Boston
|15
|29
|.341
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee 19, Detroit 0
Kansas City 3, Cleveland 0
N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2
Chicago White Sox 8, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 6
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3
San Francisco 10, Seattle 1
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Angels at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 6:37 p.m.
Boston (Triggs 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-1), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at Texas (Lyles 1-4), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 0-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-5), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 7-0) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-2), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 8:40 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 2-2) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 5:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|23
|21
|.523
|Miami
|19
|19
|.500
|Colorado
|20
|23
|.465
|Milwaukee
|19
|22
|.463
|New York
|20
|24
|.455
|Cincinnati
|19
|24
|.442
|Washington
|16
|25
|.390
|Pittsburgh
|14
|27
|.341
|Arizona
|15
|29
|.341
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee 19, Detroit 0
Chicago White Sox 8, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 6
San Diego 5, Colorado 3
Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 0
Atlanta 29, Miami 9
San Francisco 10, Seattle 1
L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 4, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m., 1st game
Detroit at St. Louis, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia (Nola 4-3) at Miami (TBD), 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Tomlin 2-2) at Washington (Fedde 1-3), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 6:37 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 0-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-5), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-2) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Howard 1-2) at Miami (Rogers 1-0), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco (Cueto 2-0) at San Diego (Richards 2-2), 9:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 2-2) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
