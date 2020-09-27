Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|y-Chicago
|35
|25
|.583
|y-Toronto
|32
|28
|.533
y-clinched wild card
___
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto 5, Baltimore 2
Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 3
Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 3
Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 5
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 7, Toronto 5
Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 0
Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 8
Cincinnati 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), 3:33 a.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 3:33 a.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|y-Cincinnati
|31
|29
|.517
|y-Milwaukee
|29
|31
|.483
|San Francisco
|29
|31
|.483
|Philadelphia
|28
|32
|.467
y-clinched wild card
___
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 0
Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 3
Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 3
Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 5
San Diego 6, San Francisco 2
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 0
St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2
San Diego 5, San Francisco 4
Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 8
Cincinnati 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Tuesday’s Games
