RUTH BADER GINSBURG, 1933-2020: Trump pledges woman for court, pushes Senate to move on pick | How Ginsburg's death could reshape the election | How to honor RBG by supporting her favorite causes
Home » MLB News » Wild Card Glance

Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press

September 16, 2020, 4:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct
Toronto 26 22 .542
Cleveland 26 23 .531
Baltimore 22 27 .449
Seattle 22 27 .449
Detroit 21 27 .438
Kansas City 21 29 .420
Los Angeles 20 30 .400
Texas 18 31 .367
Boston 18 32 .360

___

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 2, Miami 0

Tampa Bay 6, Washington 1

N.Y. Yankees 20, Toronto 6

Atlanta 5, Baltimore 1

Detroit 6, Kansas City 0

Houston 4, Texas 1

Colorado 3, Oakland 1

Chicago Cubs 6, Cleveland 5

Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 8

San Francisco at Seattle, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings

Oakland 3, Colorado 1

Kansas City 4, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 13, Toronto 2

Baltimore 5, Atlanta 1

Miami 8, Boston 4

Texas 1, Houston 0

Chicago Cubs 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings

Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 6

San Francisco 9, Seattle 3, 1st game

San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Miami (Ureña 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Young 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 2-3) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 1-0), 4:35 p.m., 1st game

Toronto (Anderson 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 7-1) at Detroit (Mize 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 1-4) at Houston (Valdez 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct
Philadelphia 24 24 .500
San Francisco 24 24 .500
St. Louis 22 23 .489
Milwaukee 23 26 .469
Colorado 22 26 .458
New York 22 27 .449
Washington 18 29 .383
Arizona 19 31 .380
Pittsburgh 14 34 .292

___

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 2, Miami 0

Tampa Bay 6, Washington 1

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 5, Baltimore 1

Milwaukee 18, St. Louis 3

Colorado 3, Oakland 1

Chicago Cubs 6, Cleveland 5

Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 8

San Francisco at Seattle, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings

Oakland 3, Colorado 1

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 5, Atlanta 1

Miami 8, Boston 4

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings

Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 6

San Francisco 9, Seattle 3, 1st game

San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Miami (Ureña 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Young 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 2-3) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 8:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Washington at Miami, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up