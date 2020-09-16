Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toronto
|26
|22
|.542
|Cleveland
|26
|23
|.531
|Baltimore
|22
|27
|.449
|Seattle
|22
|27
|.449
|Detroit
|21
|27
|.438
|Kansas City
|21
|29
|.420
|Los Angeles
|20
|30
|.400
|Texas
|18
|31
|.367
|Boston
|18
|32
|.360
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 2, Miami 0
Tampa Bay 6, Washington 1
N.Y. Yankees 20, Toronto 6
Atlanta 5, Baltimore 1
Detroit 6, Kansas City 0
Houston 4, Texas 1
Colorado 3, Oakland 1
Chicago Cubs 6, Cleveland 5
Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 8
San Francisco at Seattle, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings
Oakland 3, Colorado 1
Kansas City 4, Detroit 0
N.Y. Yankees 13, Toronto 2
Baltimore 5, Atlanta 1
Miami 8, Boston 4
Texas 1, Houston 0
Chicago Cubs 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings
Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 6
San Francisco 9, Seattle 3, 1st game
San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game
Thursday’s Games
Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Miami (Ureña 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Young 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 2-3) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 1-0), 4:35 p.m., 1st game
Toronto (Anderson 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 7-1) at Detroit (Mize 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 1-4) at Houston (Valdez 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|Philadelphia
|24
|24
|.500
|San Francisco
|24
|24
|.500
|St. Louis
|22
|23
|.489
|Milwaukee
|23
|26
|.469
|Colorado
|22
|26
|.458
|New York
|22
|27
|.449
|Washington
|18
|29
|.383
|Arizona
|19
|31
|.380
|Pittsburgh
|14
|34
|.292
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 1
Boston 2, Miami 0
Tampa Bay 6, Washington 1
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1
Atlanta 5, Baltimore 1
Milwaukee 18, St. Louis 3
Colorado 3, Oakland 1
Chicago Cubs 6, Cleveland 5
Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 8
San Francisco at Seattle, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings
Oakland 3, Colorado 1
St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Baltimore 5, Atlanta 1
Miami 8, Boston 4
N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4
Chicago Cubs 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings
Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 6
San Francisco 9, Seattle 3, 1st game
San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game
Thursday’s Games
Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Miami (Ureña 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Young 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 2-3) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-3), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 8:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Washington at Miami, 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
