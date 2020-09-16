Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct Toronto 26 22 .542 Cleveland 26 23 .531 Baltimore 22 27 .449…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct Toronto 26 22 .542 Cleveland 26 23 .531 Baltimore 22 27 .449 Seattle 22 27 .449 Detroit 21 27 .438 Kansas City 21 29 .420 Los Angeles 20 30 .400 Texas 18 31 .367 Boston 18 32 .360

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 2, Miami 0

Tampa Bay 6, Washington 1

N.Y. Yankees 20, Toronto 6

Atlanta 5, Baltimore 1

Detroit 6, Kansas City 0

Houston 4, Texas 1

Colorado 3, Oakland 1

Chicago Cubs 6, Cleveland 5

Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 8

San Francisco at Seattle, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings

Oakland 3, Colorado 1

Kansas City 4, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 13, Toronto 2

Baltimore 5, Atlanta 1

Miami 8, Boston 4

Texas 1, Houston 0

Chicago Cubs 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings

Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 6

San Francisco 9, Seattle 3, 1st game

San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Miami (Ureña 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Young 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 2-3) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 1-0), 4:35 p.m., 1st game

Toronto (Anderson 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 7-1) at Detroit (Mize 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 1-4) at Houston (Valdez 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct Philadelphia 24 24 .500 San Francisco 24 24 .500 St. Louis 22 23 .489 Milwaukee 23 26 .469 Colorado 22 26 .458 New York 22 27 .449 Washington 18 29 .383 Arizona 19 31 .380 Pittsburgh 14 34 .292

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Milwaukee 18, St. Louis 3

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 8:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Washington at Miami, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

