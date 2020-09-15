Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct Cleveland 26 21 .553 New York 26 21 .553 Seattle 22 26…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct Cleveland 26 21 .553 New York 26 21 .553 Seattle 22 26 .458 Baltimore 21 26 .447 Detroit 20 26 .435 Kansas City 20 28 .417 Los Angeles 20 28 .417 Texas 17 30 .362 Boston 17 31 .354

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Monday’s Games

Seattle 6, Oakland 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Baltimore 14, Atlanta 1

Oakland 9, Seattle 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington (Voth 0-5) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 3-0), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 5-2) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 3:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Roark 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 2-4) at Detroit (Skubal 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Hamels 0-0) at Baltimore (Akin 0-1), 7:35 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 1-5) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-2), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Smith 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 5-2), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), 9:45 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 4:35 p.m., 1st game

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct Philadelphia 23 23 .500 Cincinnati 25 26 .490 San Francisco 23 24 .489 Colorado 21 25 .457 Milwaukee 21 25 .457 New York 21 26 .447 Washington 17 28 .378 Arizona 17 31 .354 Pittsburgh 14 34 .292

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Miami 6, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 1, 8 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 14, Atlanta 1

St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 2, 2nd game

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 1

Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington (Voth 0-5) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 3-0), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 5-2) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 4-1) at Milwaukee (TBD), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston (TBD) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-5), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Hamels 0-0) at Baltimore (Akin 0-1), 7:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-2), 8:15 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Smith 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 5-2), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), 9:45 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

