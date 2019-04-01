202
Bryce Baby! Phillies OF Harper, wife expecting baby boy

By The Associated Press April 1, 2019
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper is ready to raise a li’l slugger in Philadelphia.

 

Wrigley’s gonna be pissed… Baby Harper making HIS debut Aug. 2019 💙👶🏼 #littleman

Harper announced Monday on Instagram that he and his wife, Kayla, are expecting their first child, a boy. Harper posted a photo of him and his wife holding a “Baby Harper” No. 3 jersey in front of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge. He posted a second photo of a sonogram on top of a baby Phillies jacket.

Harper wrote, “Philly raised little man will be! #BabyHarper.”

The 26-year-old outfielder did not announce a due date. But the baby can almost take the wheel by the time dad’s $330-million, 13-year contract expires with the Phillies. Harper was a big hit in his debut weekend with the Phillies, hitting two mammoth home runs and leading the Phillies to a 3-0 start.

