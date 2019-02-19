202
Home » MLB News » Reports: Manny Machado lands…

Reports: Manny Machado lands record deal with San Diego Padres

By Noah Frank | @NoahFrankWTOP
and J. Brooks February 19, 2019 12:37 pm 02/19/2019 12:37pm
19 Shares
Los Angeles Dodgers' Manny Machado hits an RBI sacrifice fly during the seventh inning of Game 1 of the World Series baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

WASHINGTON — Free Agent infielder Manny Machado has signed with the San Diego Padres, according to multiple sources.

According to MLB.com reporter Mark Feinsand, the deal is for 10 years and worth $300 million, making it the largest free agent contract in the history of American sports.

The deal includes an opt-out after five years, when Machado will still be just 31 years old.

The 26-year-old Machado, a four-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner, played his first six-and-a-half seasons with the Baltimore Orioles before being traded to the L.A. Dodgers last July.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore Orioles los angeles dodgers manny machado MLB News Sports Washington, DC Sports
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!