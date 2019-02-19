Reports: Manny Machado lands record deal with San Diego Padres

Free Agent infielder Manny Machado landed the largest free agent contract in American sports history when he signed with the San Diego Padres Tuesday.

WASHINGTON — Free Agent infielder Manny Machado has signed with the San Diego Padres, according to multiple sources.

According to MLB.com reporter Mark Feinsand, the deal is for 10 years and worth $300 million, making it the largest free agent contract in the history of American sports.

The deal includes an opt-out after five years, when Machado will still be just 31 years old.

The 26-year-old Machado, a four-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner, played his first six-and-a-half seasons with the Baltimore Orioles before being traded to the L.A. Dodgers last July.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.