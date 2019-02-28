202
Home » MLB News » Social media has field…

Social media has field day as Bryce Harper heads to Phillies

By Zeke Hartner February 28, 2019 5:09 pm 02/28/2019 05:09pm
3 Shares
Washington Nationals Bryce Harper (34) bows his head and raise his arms with clenched fists as the Nationals celebrate and bid goodbye to their fans ending their last home game of the season with a 9-3 rain delayed win against the Miami Marlins in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Months worth of speculation came to an end Thursday as Bryce Harper reached a deal with the Philadelphia Phillies for 13 years and $330 million.

So, of course this means we should see what the world of social media thinks.

The Phillies themselves were coy in their response to the breaking of the big news, letting slip only that they are having a good day down in Florida for spring training.

Jokes about the staggering price tag attached to the contract were aplenty…

….as were some digs about the fact that Harper will be 39 by the time his 13-year, no opt-out contract runs its course in 2032.

Some Philly staples got in on the action.

And, there were some awkward truths brought forward as well.

Some of the players for the Philadelphia Eagles were hyped for the news.

The video game series “MLB The Show” released a mock-up of their cover artwork for the 2019 season, which features Harper in a Phillies uniform.

 

On WTOP’s comment line, Shanika Booth, of Northwest D.C., said “the news stings quite a bit.”

Given how long Harper was in limbo, Harper’s decision wasn’t really a surprise, she said, “and I hope he made the best decision for him and his family.”

Still, the fact that it’s the division-rival Phillies is a problem: “We’ve seen and heard this man disrespected in the ballpark when the Phillies were in town. It’s disturbing. You can’t help but be upset about it.”

Got thoughts on the Harper news? Go ahead: Call us, tweet it, post about it on Facebook for your Aunt Sharon to like, or broadcast to your Instagram Stories. Everyone else and their dogs already have.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Topics:
bryce harper MLB News philadelphia phillies Social Media News Sports Tech News Washington Nationals Washington, DC Sports
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!