Social media has field day as Bryce Harper heads to Phillies

Months worth of speculation came to an end Thursday as Bryce Harper reached a deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. So, of course this means we should see what the world of social media thinks.

Months worth of speculation came to an end Thursday as Bryce Harper reached a deal with the Philadelphia Phillies for 13 years and $330 million.

Live look at Bryce Harper pic.twitter.com/YEo62ZijJ4 — Rudi Schuller (@RudiSchuller) February 28, 2019

The Phillies themselves were coy in their response to the breaking of the big news, letting slip only that they are having a good day down in Florida for spring training.

It’s a very sunny day in Clearwater. 😎 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) February 28, 2019

Jokes about the staggering price tag attached to the contract were aplenty…

Bryce Harper havin a real good day pic.twitter.com/JgdaSWLgf1 — Sports God (@iamthesportsgod) February 28, 2019

….as were some digs about the fact that Harper will be 39 by the time his 13-year, no opt-out contract runs its course in 2032.

Bryce Harper before and after 13 years in Philly pic.twitter.com/HlDqYfh1AP — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 28, 2019

Some Philly staples got in on the action.

Good move staying within #WawaRun distance, @Bharper3407. That new contract can buy you a lot of hoagies! https://t.co/hVcvisTF6q — Wawa (@Wawa) February 28, 2019

And, there were some awkward truths brought forward as well.

Bryce Harper’s first road series as a member of the Phillies is in D.C. 👀 pic.twitter.com/iqfDuJJotL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 28, 2019

Some of the players for the Philadelphia Eagles were hyped for the news.

Let’s Goooo!!! Worth the wait https://t.co/HHTqwdWOtf — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) February 28, 2019

YUPPPP @Bharper3407 PHILLY is the place to be 😎😎😎😎!!!! WELCOME — fletcher cox (@fcoxx_91) February 28, 2019

The video game series “MLB The Show” released a mock-up of their cover artwork for the 2019 season, which features Harper in a Phillies uniform.

On WTOP’s comment line, Shanika Booth, of Northwest D.C., said “the news stings quite a bit.”

Given how long Harper was in limbo, Harper’s decision wasn’t really a surprise, she said, “and I hope he made the best decision for him and his family.”

Still, the fact that it’s the division-rival Phillies is a problem: “We’ve seen and heard this man disrespected in the ballpark when the Phillies were in town. It’s disturbing. You can’t help but be upset about it.”

