Boston launches 4 homers, beats Dodgers 5-1 to win World Series

By Rob Woodfork October 28, 2018 11:17 pm 10/28/2018 11:17pm
Boston Red Sox's Steve Pearce celebrates with J.D. Martinez (28) and Andrew Benintendi after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning in Game 5 of the World Series baseball game on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

WASHINGTON — The Boston Red Sox got home runs from Steve Pearce, JD Martinez and Mookie Betts to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 to end the World Series in five games and win their second championship in six years.

David Price, who entered the series with an 0-9 record in 11 postseason starts, won for the second time this series, notching five strikeouts in seven innings and allowing only a leadoff homer to David Freese.

Clayton Kershaw lost his second start of the series, giving up three home runs in his 7-inning start.

