Boston launches 4 homers, beats Dodgers 5-1 to win World Series

The Boston Red Sox got home runs from Steve Pearce, JD Martinez and Mookie Betts to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 to end the World Series in five games and win their second championship in six years.

WASHINGTON — The Boston Red Sox got home runs from Steve Pearce, JD Martinez and Mookie Betts to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 to end the World Series in five games and win their second championship in six years.

David Price, who entered the series with an 0-9 record in 11 postseason starts, won for the second time this series, notching five strikeouts in seven innings and allowing only a leadoff homer to David Freese.

Clayton Kershaw lost his second start of the series, giving up three home runs in his 7-inning start.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.