‘Angry, horrified and mystified’: Dubai hit with retaliatory strikes following US-Israeli attacks on Iran

Do you get any sense there’s concern there that this is going to be a prolonged thing and that area is going to be just brought into like this massive war of sorts over there?

Well, what they’re trying to say, and keep their people calm, is that the UAE is not firing back. The UAE is on a defensive mode. So while you might be hearing some posture from some of the other Gulf nations, the UAE has made it clear that they’re just in a defensive mode and trying to back channel into the Iranians, to not fire this way, that it’s not going to help our relations going forward, recalling ambassadors and having back channels.

Obviously, you’ve been hearing the president saying this is going to last for a number of weeks. So the folks at the UAE, the expats, the visitors, the 20,000 or so that are here just trying to pass through the airport that are now holed up in hotels, are hearing that and don’t know really what to make of that in terms of, ‘Is it really true?,’ or could cooler heads prevail in certain cases and be able to allow the airports to open.

The key thing here is, for my conversations with the ministry, is none of these countries want to be the first to open up their airports, the planes take off and something bad happens. So that’s why everything is day-to-day, caution-to-caution. The airports are shut down today. They’ve said possibly tomorrow afternoon, but it’s almost like an hour-by-hour situation.