Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Queen hailed in Scotland | King Charles III's first address | Remembering Queen Elizabeth's DC visit
Home » Middle East News » Egypt's president heads to…

Egypt’s president heads to Qatar on 1st visit as rift healed

The Associated Press

September 13, 2022, 7:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s president travelled on Tuesday to Qatar on his first visit to the gas-rich nation amid warming ties after years of frayed relations following the Egyptian military’s overthrow of an Islamist president backed by Doha.

The two-day trip comes amid a rapid rapprochement between Egypt and Qatar after the end in 2021 of a yearslong boycott of Doha by four Arab states, including Egypt. Qatar’s state-run news agency said Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi was to hold talks with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

In June, Sheikh Tamim visited Cairo, where he was welcomed at the airport by el-Sissi, in a sign of warming ties.

The two countries’ relations deteriorated in 2013, when el-Sissi, as defense minister, led the military’s overthrow of Egypt’s Islamist President Mohamed Morsi following a short-lived and divisive rule. Morsi, who hailed from the Muslim Brotherhood, was backed by Qatar.

In 2017, Egypt joined Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in a boycott of Qatar, seeking to force Doha to change its policies.

The rift finally ended in 2021, when Qatar signed a declaration with the four to normalize relations. Since then, ties have improved, and top officials have exchanged visits.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

CISA goes on tour to get feedback on cyber incident reporting rules

Darren Ash to join Interior as its new CIO

White House developing cyber workforce strategy to be more 'action oriented'

SBA OIG concerned about potential fraud in $1.3 billion of COVID relief funds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up