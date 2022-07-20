WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine first lady pleads for more US arms | Ukrainian refugees forced to escape to enemy soil | Russia declares plans to grab more land in Ukraine | Sky-high diesel prices
Israel acknowledges use of attack drones for 1st time

The Associated Press

July 20, 2022, 5:03 PM

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military on Wednesday confirmed one of its worst-kept secrets, publicly acknowledging for the first time that it uses unmanned aerial vehicles to carry out attacks.

Israel is a world leader in UAV technology. But until Wednesday, the military censor barred official confirmation of the use of attack drones.

In a statement, the censor’s office said that after a lengthy review, it had concluded that acknowledging the use of the weapons was not a security risk.

“There is no prohibition on publishing the use of attack drones as part of the Israeli military’s operational activity,” it said.

Israel has used drones to attack targets in Gaza for well over a decade, with human rights groups and international media reporting on the practice. Experts say the weapons can be identified based on the explosions, which are much smaller than airstrikes carried out by warplanes, and the buzzing sound of the unmanned aircraft flying overhead.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

