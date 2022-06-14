RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battle of Donbas could prove decisive | Humor helps Ukrainians cope with trauma | German leader coy on possible Ukraine visit | Ukraine forest site of mass grave exhumation
Kuwait’s crown prince, 81, resting after ‘minor discomfort’

The Associated Press

June 14, 2022, 5:53 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait said Tuesday its 81-year-old crown prince was resting after experiencing what it described as “minor discomfort.”

The two-sentence story from the state-run KUNA news agency did not elaborate on what ailed Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmed Al Jaber.

Kuwait’s diwan, or royal court, wished Sheikh Meshal well, the report added.

Sheikh Meshal became crown prince in 2020 following the death of ruling emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, a unifying figure in Kuwait who deftly navigated the region’s stark political and sectarian divides.

Sheikh Sabah’s half-brother, the 84-year-old Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, assumed the throne after the ruler’s death.

Sheikh Meshal spent his career in the interior ministry and is respected for his security acumen.

Tiny Kuwait is an OPEC member and has the world’s sixth-largest known oil reserves.

