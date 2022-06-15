RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Group of NATO leaders pledge support for Ukraine | Russians control 80% of key Ukraine city | Russia lowers gas flows to Europe | US Open lets Russian tennis players in
Israeli court finds Gaza aid worker guilty on terror charges

The Associated Press

June 15, 2022, 8:10 AM

BEERSHEBA, Israel (AP) — An Israeli court found a Gaza aid worker guilty Wednesday of several terrorism charges.

Mohammed el-Halabi, who was the Gaza director for the Christian charity World Vision from 2014 until his arrest in 2016, was accused of diverting tens of millions of dollars to the Islamic militant group Hamas that rules the territory.

Both he and World Vision have denied any wrongdoing, and an independent audit in 2017 also found no evidence of support for Hamas. He has been held in Israeli detention since 2016. He has not yet been sentenced.

The guilty verdict was announced Wednesday by the district court in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba.

