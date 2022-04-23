RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russians try to storm Mariupol plant | Deepening Putin pain: West studies oil and gas | Ukrainian village faces a churchless Easter | Photos
Home » Middle East News » Reports: Iran, Saudis resume…

Reports: Iran, Saudis resume talks in Iraq after months

The Associated Press

April 23, 2022, 12:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran resumed talks with regional rival Saudi Arabia months after secret Baghdad-brokered talks were suspended, state-linked media reported Saturday.

The Iranian news website Nournews, considered to be close to the country’s Supreme National Security Council, said a fifth round of talks was held in Baghdad. Ranking security officials from both sides as well as Iraqi and Omani officials, participated it said. It was not immediately clear when the talks took place. The fourth round took place in September.

Nournews reported a positive atmosphere permeated the talks increasing hopes for “steps on the path of resumption of ties” between the two nations, including a joint meeting of foreign ministers. Nournews also published a photo of two Iranian and Saudi officials standing at the side of Iraqi premier Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

Iraq borders both Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Iran, the largest Shiite Muslim country in the world, and Sunni powerhouse Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic ties in 2016 after Saudi Arabia executed prominent Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr. Angry Iranians protesting the execution stormed two Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran, fueling years of animosity between the nations.

In March, Tehran said it temporarily suspend the talks, aimed at defusing yearslong tensions, after Saudi Arabia put to death 81 people convicted of crimes ranging from killings to ties to militant groups. Activists believe more three dozen Shiites were among those executed.

The Baghdad-mediated talks between the regional foes began quietly in Iraq’s capital last year as Saudi Arabia sought a way to end its disastrous war against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. The conflict has spawned one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters and brought bombs from rebel drones and missiles raining down on Saudi airports and oil facilities.

Saudi Shiites, who live primarily in the kingdom’s oil-rich east, have long complained of being treated as second-class citizens. Saudi Arabia’s executions of Shiites have stirred regional unrest in the past.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

OPM, DOL to use data, early-career pathways to advance hiring equity

DOL to expedite claims filing process for 15,000 federal firefighters

State Department hiring 50 data scientists to meet 'increasing demand' for their skills

Army implements sweeping parental, pregnancy, postpartum policies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up