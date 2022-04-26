RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian diplomat warns Ukraine against provoking WWIII | War heats up cooking oil prices | Fairfax Co. school helps Ukrainian refugees | Photos
Home » Middle East News » Iran court sentences 2…

Iran court sentences 2 students to 16-year prison terms each

The Associated Press

April 26, 2022, 4:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A court in Iran has sentenced two students to 16-year prison terms each on charges of endangering national security, the judiciary’s spokesman said Tuesday.

According to the spokesman, Zabihollah Khodaeian, the two sabotaged public facilities, tried to cooperate with opposition groups and spread propaganda against the system. These actions translated to 10-year, five and one -year prison terms, he added.

If an appeals court upholds the ruling, the 10-year term will go into effect, Khodaeian added.

The authorities detained the two students — Ali Younesi and Amir Hossein Moradi — of the prestigious Sharif Industrial University in 2020, prompting an outcry among students and teachers of the university, as well as by Amnesty International and various rights groups. Younesi and Moradi have been in custody since then.

Younesi’s lawyer Mostafa Nili said the students would appeal the verdict by the Islamic Revolutionary Court, which handles security-related charges.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | Middle East News | World News

Army implements sweeping parental, pregnancy, postpartum policies

Innovation in federal agencies is hard, but possible with these tips

State Department hiring 50 data scientists to meet 'increasing demand' for their skills

DISA’s milCloud replacement is open for business

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up