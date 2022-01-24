CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. extends mask mandate | Variant slows in DC area | Booster drive faltering in US | Latest COVID data
Home » Middle East News » Algeria’s leader in Egypt…

Algeria’s leader in Egypt for talks on Libya, Ethiopia dam

The Associated Press

January 24, 2022, 10:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CAIRO (AP) — Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune arrived in Cairo on Monday for a two-day visit focusing on bilateral ties and the turmoil in Libya, officials said.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi received Tebboune at the Cairo international airport, according to the Egyptian leader’s office.

The visit is the Algerian leader’s first to Egypt since he took office late in 2019, it said. El-Sissi visited Algeria in 2014.

The two leaders will discuss the upheaval in neighboring Libya, which failed to hold its first presidential election last month, the state-run Algeria Press Service said.

The news agency reported that Algeria-Egypt consultations will aim to support holding elections that “will preserve Libya’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The talks will also touch on a dispute between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia over a massive dam project Ethiopia is building on the main tributary of the Nile River. Algeria has been mediating to find a solution to the yearslong dispute, the APS reported.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

White House sees chance to design ‘new user experiences’ through zero trust strategy

Pandemic causing long-term recruiting effects for Air Force

Prior punishments for refusing vaccine among federal workforce won't be reversed, task force says

Cyber workforce ranks among least diverse segments of federal government

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up