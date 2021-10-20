Coronavirus News: Debate over Montgomery Co. vaccine mandate | DHS secretary tests positive | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Syrian state TV says 2 roadside bombs explode near military bus in Damascus, killing 13

The Associated Press

October 20, 2021, 1:29 AM

DAMASCUS (AP) — Syrian state TV says 2 roadside bombs explode near military bus in Damascus, killing 13.

Middle East News | National News | World News

