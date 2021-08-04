2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Photos | US wrestler Mensah-Stock makes history | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Middle East News » Air raid sirens sound…

Air raid sirens sound in northern Israel, indicating possible rocket attack from Lebanon

The Associated Press

August 4, 2021, 5:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Air raid sirens sound in northern Israel, indicating possible rocket attack from Lebanon.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | National News | World News

USPS, exempt from vaccine mandate, sees uptick of employees in quarantine

When it comes to the data center debate, time to fish or cut bait

After years of contentious negotiations, HHS, NTEU agree to labor relations reset

UPDATE: Several injured after Pentagon officer attacked near Metro bus platform

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up