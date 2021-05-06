CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Prince George's Co. to lift some restrictions | Montgomery Co. update | Vaccine clinic at Audi Field | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Middle East News » Palestinians, Israeli settlers scuffle…

Palestinians, Israeli settlers scuffle in east Jerusalem

The Associated Press

May 6, 2021, 6:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinians and Israeli settlers hurled rocks and chairs at each other in a tense east Jerusalem neighborhood on Thursday before Israeli police moved in to separate them, arresting at least seven people.

The violence broke out in Sheikh Jarrah, where dozens of Palestinians are at risk of being evicted following a long legal battle with Jewish settlers trying to acquire property in the neighborhood, which is just north of Jerusalem’s Old City.

Pro-Palestinian protesters have been meeting for nightly iftars — the meal held after breaking the daylong fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan — at long tables set up outside. On Thursday, settlers set up a table and awning across the street. They were joined by Itamar Ben-Gvir, the leader of a far-right party with roots in a violent anti-Arab extremist group.

Video circulating online later showed protesters on both sides hurling rocks and chairs at each other, and Palestinians tearing down the awning, before Israeli police moved in. There were no reports of serious injuries.

“Police and border police are operating to prevent friction between the sides,” the police said in a statement. “At this stage, the event is under control.” It said seven people were arrested for disturbing the peace and attacking police.

Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 war, along with the West Bank and Gaza, and annexed it in a move not recognized internationally. The Palestinians want all three territories to form their future state and consider east Jerusalem their capital.

East Jerusalem includes some of the holiest sites for Jews, Christians and Muslims, and its fate is among the most divisive issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In recent weeks, Palestinian protesters have also clashed with Israeli police in Jerusalem over restrictions on outdoor gatherings during Ramadan.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CISA to pilot secure cloud instance in response to SolarWinds attack

House committee moves ahead with USPS reform bill DeJoy approves

More resources for IRS won’t fix decade of problems ‘overnight’ — but it’s a start

Appeals court rules in favor of VA whistleblower involving multiple agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up