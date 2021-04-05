CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Middle East News » Israel's Netanyahu lashes out…

Israel’s Netanyahu lashes out at prosecution, compares corruption trial to ‘coup attempt’

The Associated Press

April 5, 2021, 10:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Netanyahu lashes out at prosecution, compares corruption trial to ‘coup attempt.’

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | National News | World News

DoD entering a 'paradigm shift' in how it addresses, tracks brain injuries

IRS more than doubled teleworking employees in 2020, IG data shows

USDA, Energy taking a page out of DoD’s IT, cyber playbooks

Pandemic telework has been a boon for DoD worker productivity, IG says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up