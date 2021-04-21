CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 'No arm left behind' in Maryland | DC seeks registration volunteers | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Israeli military says missile fired from Syria, targets in Syria struck in response

The Associated Press

April 21, 2021, 7:58 PM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli military says missile fired from Syria, targets in Syria struck in response.

