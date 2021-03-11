JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Netanyahu postpones historic visit to UAE, citing disagreements with neighboring Jordan.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
March 11, 2021, 6:47 AM
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Netanyahu postpones historic visit to UAE, citing disagreements with neighboring Jordan.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.