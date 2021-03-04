AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle…

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between Feb. 25-March 3, 2021.

This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region: The Jewish holiday of Purim was celebrated during daylight, before Israeli authorities imposed an overnight curfew due to the coronavirus; and Beirut was darkened by burning tires, again, after the Lebanese pound hit a record low against the dollar amid an unrelenting economic and political crisis.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography & Storytelling, Dusan Vranic, and photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.