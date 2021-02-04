CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CVS to offer COVID vaccine | Some DC data absent | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » Middle East News » Prominent Lebanese activist, publisher…

Prominent Lebanese activist, publisher found dead in his car

The Associated Press

February 4, 2021, 4:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIRUT (AP) — A prominent Lebanese publisher and strong critic of the Shiite militant Hezbollah group was found dead in his car Thursday morning, shot in the head with two bullets, a security official said.

Lokman Slim, a longtime Shiite political activist and researcher, was found in Addoussieh village in the southern province of Nabatiyeh, after he had gone missing for several hours, the official said.

His wife, Monika Borgmann, and his sister had posted on social media earlier that Lokman was not answering his phone for hours and he had not been seen since Wednesday evening.

The circumstances of Slim’s death were not clear and there were no immediate details.

The security official, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said an investigation is underway to determine what happened.

Slim and his wife lived in the southern suburbs of Beirut where they ran Umam Productions, a film production house. His family owns a publishing house and Slim often hosted public debates and political forums.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

USPS creating dashboard to address performance data demands

28 EOs in 2 weeks? Career executives are used to the transition policy sprint

IBM taps head of its New York state business to be new federal lead

Pentagon will review the efficiency and need for advisory boards, fires nearly all members

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up