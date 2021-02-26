CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. lifting some capacity restrictions | Northam praises Va. vaccination progress | When's your turn for COVID-19 vaccine? | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Middle East News » Officials: Heavy fighting kills…

Officials: Heavy fighting kills 27 people in central Yemen

The Associated Press

February 26, 2021, 6:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Heavy fighting between rebels and government forces in Yemen’s oil-rich Marib has killed at least 27 people, tribal leaders and security officials said Firday, amid a resurgence of violence in the area.

The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels earlier this month renewed their attack on Marib, a stronghold for Yemeni forces allied with the internationally recognized government. The rebel offensive has faced stiff resistance and made little progress so far.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to talk to the media, said the uptick in violence came over the past twenty-four hours, adding that most of the dead were rebel fighters.

Yemen’s stalemated civil war began in 2014, when the rebels seized the capital of Sanaa and much of the country’s north. A Saudi-led coalition — with U.S. backing — intervened months later to restore the internationally recognized government’s authority.

Yemeni security officials said that government forces have also advanced on the strategic northern city of Hazm, under air cover provided by Saudi-led forces.

The rebels are aiming to take control of Marib in order to close off Saudi Arabia’s southern border and seize oil fields in the province that would give them leverage in possible peace negotiations.

The war in Yemen has killed some 130,000 people and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian disaster, leading much of the country to the brink of famine.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

USDA will loosen its telework policy, consider new remote work options

House bill gives USPS $6B to invest heavily in next-generation electric vehicles

White House names OPM’s Martorana as new Federal CIO

JAIC planning broad-reaching projects for 2021 focused on business and logistics

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up