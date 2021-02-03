Netanyahu hires ex-Breitbart journalist as campaign chief

JERUSALEM (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has named a former journalist with the right-wing Breitbart news site, who authored…

JERUSALEM (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has named a former journalist with the right-wing Breitbart news site, who authored books challenging Barack Obama’s fitness for president, as his campaign chief for March 23 national elections.

Aaron Klein, who has served as a political strategist to Netanyahu since last year, confirmed his appointment to The Associated Press on Wednesday. The news was first reported in Israeli media.

Klein is a former U.S. radio show host and ex-Jerusalem bureau chief for Breitbart News. He was appointed by the site’s executive chairman at the time, Steven Bannon, who would later become a key strategist to Donald Trump.

Klein is the author of a number of books about Obama. They include: “The Manchurian President: Barack Obama’s Ties to Communists, Socialists and Other Anti-American Extremists”; “Fool Me Twice: Obama’s Shocking Plans for the Next Four Years Exposed”; and “Impeachable Offenses: The Case for Removing Barack Obama from Office.”

Netanyahu, who is fighting a tough reelection battle, has a long history of using American campaign advisers. One of his main challengers, Gideon Saar, recently hired several founders of “The Lincoln Project,” an anti-Trump Republican organization, as advisers.

Netanyahu and Obama clashed repeatedly during his time in office over Israel’s policies toward the Palestinians and the nuclear agreement Obama’s administration negotiated with Iran. President Joe Biden is expected to restore many of these policies.

Netanyahu made no secret of his close friendship with Trump, who showered Israel with unprecedented support for its claims to territories it captured in the 1967 war that the Palestinians want for their future state.

