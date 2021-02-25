AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle…

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between Feb. 18-24, 2021.

This week’s selection includes scenes across the region, where Mother Nature painted swaths of Israel and Lebanon with snow, while a massive oil spill in Israel left a young whale beached and scores of sea creatures suffocated in black, sticky tar.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography & Storytelling Dusan Vranic and photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

