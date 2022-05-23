FAQ: 2022 Memorial Day Concert

Actor Dennis Haysbert will help honor the memory of General Colin Powell. Organizers say Powell played an important role in the concert for over a quarter of a century by “speaking to the nation about the sacred meaning of Memorial Day, reminding us of the debt owed to all those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our liberty and freedom, and calling on the nation to help and support those who served and their families.”

Gil Birmingham will pay tribute to the more than 58,000 American who lost their lives in the Vietnam war and the war’s veterans. He will tell the story of combat medic Francis Whitebird who served two tours in Vietnam.

Jean Smart and Joe Mantegna are honoring gold star families through sharing the story of Maj. General Mark Graham, USA (Ret.) and his wife Carol who lost their two sons in a less than eight months.

Mary McCormack is featured in the tribute to women who served in World War II, both in uniform and on the home front.

Gary Sinise is presenting a medal of honor tribute to goes to living recipients. He’s also celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Lincoln Memorial being built on the National Mall.