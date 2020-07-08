We are safe and ready to care for you

While the coronavirus response is still underway, the Hospital Center delivered a stellar performance during the worst of the crisis and remains committed to safety.

This content is sponsored by MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

Coronavirus has impacted the way hospitals function around the world. Through the global pandemic, hospitals have had to adapt to meet the needs of their patients, keep their staff safe and healthy and work to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“At MedStar Washington Hospital Center, every member of the team is focused on patient safety. That’s what we do, every day. It drives every decision we make,” said Hospital Center President Dr. Gregory J. Argyros.

While the coronavirus response is still underway, the Hospital Center delivered a stellar performance during the worst of the crisis and remains committed to safety, Dr. Argyros said.

Coronavirus has led to a number of policy changes at Hospital Center facilities to stay ahead of the virus:

All patients, approved visitors, and associates are required to wear masks in the hospital and Physicians Office Building.

Six-foot spacing signs are displayed on the floor in waiting rooms and by elevators.

Waiting rooms are redesigned for proper physical distancing.

Appointments are staggered to avoid crowding in waiting areas.

All patient exam and procedure rooms are sanitized and disinfected after each appointment.

Waiting areas are cleaned regularly.

All patients and approved visitors are screened for symptoms.

The use of telehealth was instrumental in patient safety as well, Dr. Argyros said.

“Telehealth kept everyone safe as we continued to learn more about the virus, and likely reduced the overall number of hospitalized patients,” he said, adding that telehealth is an asset that has “tremendous potential for the future.”

Most people who contract coronavirus will recover – a testament to the dedication, skill and resourcefulness of the global scientific and medical community, Dr. Argyros said. The advances in immunology, epidemiology and other health sciences have allowed medical professionals to know more about this pandemic and make educated decisions. And the lessons learned by medical professionals can help enhance the world’s knowledge.

“Our experts across the MedStar Health system worked hand-in-hand to share knowledge during this pandemic,” Dr. Argyros said.

While it has been a trying time for many patients and their families, MedStar Washington Hospital Center’s staff has worked to provide each patient with warmth and compassion – especially in the absence of families and loved ones.

“I love this hospital and trust our providers and caregivers to keep our patients safe and well cared for,” Dr. Argyros said. “We will always be here for you, whenever you need us.”

