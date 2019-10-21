Today in History: Oct. 21

Here's a look at things that have happened on Oct. 21.

In 1797, the U.S. Navy frigate Constitution, also known as “Old Ironsides,” was christened in Boston’s harbor. It is seen here in 1997 as it was towed out of Boston Harbor for a day of sea trials in preparation for its 200th anniversary sail July 21, 1997. (AP Photo/Isabel Leon) (Associated Press/ISABEL LEON) In 1892, schoolchildren across the U.S. observed Columbus Day (according to the Gregorian calendar) by reciting, for the first time, the original version of “The Pledge of Allegiance,” written by Francis Bellamy for The Youth’s Companion. The pledge, which has been revised several times, originally went, “I pledge allegiance to my Flag and the republic for which it stands, one nation indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” (AP Photo) (AP/Anonymous) In 1941, superheroine Wonder Woman made her debut in All-Star Comics issue No. 8, published by All-American Comics, Inc. of New York. (Photo by Matt Cowan/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Matt Cowan) In 1879, Thomas Edison perfected a workable electric light at his laboratory in Menlo Park, N.J. (Thinkstock) (Getty Images/iStockphoto/denphumi) In 1962, the Seattle World’s Fair closed after six months and nearly 10 million visitors. (President John F. Kennedy, scheduled to attend the closing ceremony, canceled because of what was described as a “head cold”; the actual reason turned out to be the Cuban Missile Crisis.) FILE – In this Oct. 22, 1962, file photo, President John F. Kennedy makes a national television speech from Washington. He announced a naval blockade of Cuba until Soviet missiles are removed. As the U.S. and Russia reached the brink of nuclear war in 1962, Kennedy received top-secret intelligence from the CIA that a new warhead launcher was spotted in Cuba. That report, given to Kennedy a day before the end of the Cuban Missile Crisis, is among roughly 19,000 pages of newly declassified CIA documents from the Cold War released Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2015. (AP Photo/File) (AP) In 1996, President Clinton’s “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy on gays in the military survived its first Supreme Court test. FILE – In this Dec. 22, 2010, file photo, the “don’t ask, don’t tell” repeal legislation that will allow gays to serve openly in the military sits on a desk at the Interior Department in Washington prior to President Barack Obama signing. Obama took office in 2009 as a self-described “fierce advocate” for gay rights, yet for much of his first term drew flak from impatient, skeptical activists who viewed him as too cautious, too politically expedient. They were frustrated that he wouldn’t endorse same-sex marriage _ Obama cagily said he was “evolving” _ and wanted him to move faster on several other issues. But the pace of Obama’s actions steadily accelerated. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) In 2013, a seventh-grader at Sparks Middle School in Sparks, Nevada, shot and killed a teacher and wounded two classmates before taking his own life. Students return to Sparks Middle School on Monday morning, Oct. 28, 2013, for the first time since Oct. 21, when a 12-year-old student gunned down a teacher and wounded two classmates before killing himself. Friends added a rememberence of the shooter, Jose Reyes, at a makeshift memorial also honoring the fallen math teacher and ex-Marine Michael Landsberry. Police don’t know why seventh grader Jose Reyes killed 45-year-old Michael Landsberry and shot two 12-year-old boys before turning the handgun on himself. AP Photo/Scott Sonner) (AP/Scott Sonner) ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Today is Monday, Oct. 21, the 294th day of 2019. There are 71 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Oct. 21, 1892, schoolchildren across the U.S. observed Columbus Day (according to the Gregorian date) by reciting, for the first time, the original version of “The Pledge of Allegiance,” written by Francis Bellamy for The Youth’s Companion.

On this date:

In 1797, the U.S. Navy frigate Constitution, also known as “Old Ironsides,” was christened in Boston’s harbor.

In 1879, Thomas Edison perfected a workable electric light at his laboratory in Menlo Park, N.J.

In 1917, members of the 1st Division of the U.S. Army training in Luneville (luhn-nay-VEEL’), France, became the first Americans to see action on the front lines of World War I.

In 1944, during World War II, U.S. troops captured the German city of Aachen (AH’-kuhn).

In 1960, Democrat John F. Kennedy and Republican Richard M. Nixon clashed in their fourth and final presidential debate in New York.

In 1966, 144 people, 116 of them children, were killed when a coal waste landslide engulfed a school and some 20 houses in Aberfan, Wales.

In 1967, the Israeli destroyer INS Eilat (ay-LAHT’) was sunk by Egyptian missile boats near Port Said (sah-EED’); 47 Israeli crew members were lost. Tens of thousands of Vietnam War protesters began two days of demonstrations in Washington, D.C.

In 1971, President Richard Nixon nominated Lewis F. Powell and William H. Rehnquist to the U.S. Supreme Court. (Both nominees were confirmed.)

In 1976, Saul Bellow won the Nobel Prize for literature, the first American honored since John Steinbeck in 1962.

In 1985, former San Francisco Supervisor Dan White _ who’d served five years in prison for killing Mayor George Moscone (mahs-KOH’-nee) and Supervisor Harvey Milk, a gay-rights advocate _ was found dead in a garage, a suicide.

In 1996, President Clinton’s “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy on gays in the military survived its first Supreme Court test.

In 2001, Washington, D.C., postal worker Thomas L. Morris Jr. died of inhalation anthrax as officials began testing thousands of postal employees.

Ten years ago: Northwest Airlines Flight 188, an Airbus A320, flew past the Minneapolis airport by more than 100 miles before turning around and landing safely; the pilots later said they’d been distracted while talking about their schedules. Authorities found the body of missing Florida 7-year-old Somer Thompson in a Georgia landfill (Jarred Harrell later pleaded guilty to kidnapping, rape and murder, and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole). Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Jack Nelson of the Los Angeles Times died in Bethesda, Maryland, at 80. The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 10-4 in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series to win their second straight NL pennant.

Five years ago: North Korea abruptly freed Jeffrey Fowle, an American, nearly six months after he was arrested for leaving a Bible in a nightclub. Former Washington Post executive editor Ben Bradlee, 93, died in Washington. The San Francisco Giants defeated the Kansas City Royals 7-1 in the first game of the World Series.

One year ago: A growing caravan of Honduran migrants continued through southern Mexico toward the United States, after getting past Mexican agents who briefly blocked them at the Guatemalan border. One of Taiwan’s fastest passenger trains derailed on a curve along a popular weekend route, killing 18 people and injuring nearly 200 others. Bluegrass and country star Ricky Skaggs, singer Dottie West and fiddler Johnny Gimble were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.