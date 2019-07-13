Today in History: July 13

Here’s a look at things that have happened on this date in history.

In 1960, John F. Kennedy won the Democratic presidential nomination on the first ballot at his party’s convention in Los Angeles. In this 1960, file photo, Kennedy tells Democratic convention delegates, “we will carry the fight to the people in the fall and we shall win,” during a brief appearance on the rostrum of the Los Angeles Sports Arena. (AP Photo/File) (AP) In 1972, George McGovern received the Democratic presidential nomination at the party’s convention in Miami Beach. In this 1972 file photo, McGovern makes his acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention. (AP Photo) (AP) In 1977, a blackout lasting 25 hours hit the New York City area. Here, the twin towers of the World Trade Center and the southern tip of Manhattan are plunged into near darkness as the massive power failure hit New York City and surrounding suburbs. (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff) (AP/Dave Pickoff) In 1985, “Live Aid,” an international rock concert in London, Philadelphia, Moscow and Sydney, took place to raise money for Africa’s starving people. American singer Madonna, performs onstage with dancer during Live Aid famine relief concert at JFK Stadium in Philadelphia Pa., July 13,1985.(AP Photo/Amy Sancetta) (ASSOCIATED PRESS/AMY SANCETTA) In 1999, Angel Maturino Resendiz, suspected of being the “Railroad Killer,” surrendered in El Paso, Texas. (Resendiz was executed in 2006.) In this 2006 photo, Resendiz sits in a Houston courtroom as attorneys argue about whether he is mentally competent to be executed for the slaying of a Houston-area physician, one of at least 15 killings around the country linked to Resendiz. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan) (ASSOCIATED PRESS/PAT SULLIVAN) In 2005, A suicide car bomb exploded next to U.S. troops handing out candy and toys in Iraq, killing more than two dozen people, including 18 children and teenagers and an American soldier. The family of a child, who relatives would only identify as a 9-year-old boy named Ahmed, wail over his coffin during his funeral at their home near the scene of suicide car bomb attack which killed him in Baghdad, Iraq Wednesday, July 13, 2005. A suicide car bomber sped to American soldiers as they distributed candy to children and detonated his vehicle Wednesday, killing up to 27 other people, U.S. and Iraqi officials said. One U.S. soldier and about a dozen children were among the dead. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban) (Associated Press/HADI MIZBAN) In 2013, a jury in Sanford, Florida, cleared neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman of all charges in the shooting of Trayvon Martin, the unarmed black teenager whose killing unleashed furious debate over racial profiling, self-defense and equal justice. FILE – In this Sept. 13, 2016, file photo, George Zimmerman looks at the jury as he testifies in a Seminole County courtroom in Orlando, Fla. The ex-neighborhood watch volunteer who killed a black teen in Florida in 2012 says he’s $2.5 million in debt and has no income. Zimmerman filed paperwork detailing his financial state as he fights a misdemeanor stalking charge. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP, Pool, File) (AP/Red Huber) ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Today is Saturday, July 13, the 194th day of 2019. There are 171 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On July 13, 1985, “Live Aid,” an international rock concert in London, Philadelphia, Moscow and Sydney, took place to raise money for Africa’s starving people.

On this date:

In 1863, deadly rioting against the Civil War military draft erupted in New York City. (The insurrection was put down three days later.)

In 1960, John F. Kennedy won the Democratic presidential nomination on the first ballot at his party’s convention in Los Angeles, outdrawing rivals including Lyndon B. Johnson, Stuart Symington and Adlai Stevenson.

In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated Thurgood Marshall to be U.S. Solicitor General; Marshall became the first black jurist appointed to the post. (Two years later, Johnson nominated Marshall to the U.S. Supreme Court.)

In 1972, George McGovern received the Democratic presidential nomination at the party’s convention in Miami Beach.

In 1973, former presidential aide Alexander P. Butterfield revealed to Senate Watergate Committee staff members the existence of President Richard Nixon’s secret White House taping system. (Butterfield’s public revelation came three days later.)

In 1977, a blackout hit New York City in the mid-evening as lightning strikes on electrical equipment caused power to fail; widespread looting broke out. (The electricity was restored about 25 hours later.)

In 1978, Lee Iacocca was fired as president of Ford Motor Co. by chairman Henry Ford II.

In 1990, the romantic fantasy “Ghost,” starring Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore, was released by Paramount Pictures.

In 1999, Angel Maturino Resendiz (ahn-HEHL’ mah-tyoo-REE’-noh reh-SEHN’-deez), suspected of being the “Railroad Killer,” surrendered in El Paso, Texas. (Resendiz was executed in 2006.)

In 2005, A suicide car bomb exploded next to U.S. troops handing out candy and toys in Iraq, killing more than two dozen people, including 18 children and teenagers and an American soldier.

In 2006, Israel imposed a naval blockade against Lebanon and blasted the Beirut airport and army air bases; Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets into Israel.

In 2013, a jury in Sanford, Florida, cleared neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman of all charges in the shooting of Trayvon Martin, the unarmed black teenager whose killing unleashed furious debate over racial profiling, self-defense and equal justice. Actor Cory Monteith, who’d shot to fame in the hit TV series “Glee” but was beset by addiction struggles, was found dead in a hotel room in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; he was 31.

Ten years ago: Sonia Sotomayor, the first Hispanic Supreme Court nominee in history, vowed loyalty to “the impartiality of our justice system” at the start of her Senate confirmation hearing. President Barack Obama, back from his overseas trip, stepped forcefully back into the health care debate as he presented his nominee for surgeon general, Dr. Regina Benjamin.

Five years ago: Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Matthews Burwell met privately with dozens of governors as the Obama administration tried to get support from states that would host thousands of Central American children who had crossed the Mexican border on their own. Germany scored a 1-0 victory over Argentina to win the World Cup final. Death claimed conductor Lorin Maazel, 84; Nobel Prize-winning author Nadine Gordimer, 90; author Thomas Berger, 89.

One year ago: A grand jury indictment, sought by special counsel Robert Mueller, alleged that the Russian government was behind a sweeping conspiracy to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. The grand jury indicted 12 Russian military intelligence officers on charges that they had hacked Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic Party, releasing tens of thousands of stolen and politically damaging communications. President Donald Trump wrapped up a turbulent 30-hour visit to England, dropping by Windsor Castle for tea with the queen and lavishing praise on Prime Minister Theresa May after earlier questioning May’s leadership in an interview. Thousands crammed the streets of London to vent their anger over Trump’s first official visit to Britain. A suicide bomber

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.