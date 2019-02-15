As if the Washington National Cathedral weren't gorgeous enough, moving lights bathed the Northwest D.C. church's gothic interior in a spectrum of color Monday night during an event called "Space, Light and Sound." See photos.

WASHINGTON — As if the Washington National Cathedral weren’t gorgeous enough.

Moving lights bathed the Northwest D.C. church’s Gothic interior in a spectrum of color Monday night during an event called “Space, Light and Sound.”

The light show kicked off five nights of special events at the cathedral called “Seeing Deeper.” More than 3,000 chairs have been cleared from the central nave and “transformed into a community space,” cathedral officials said in a statement.

Meditation and prayer filled the church Tuesday night; 1,200 struck poses for a sold-out yoga-and-meditation night Wednesday; and adults of all ages gathered Thursday for a retro “Second Chance Prom.”

Yoga inside the Washington National Cathedral Megan Cloherty https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/1-LF-SEEING-DEEPER-N-CATHEDRAL-mcl.mp3 Download audio

Check out some of the sights from this week’s events in the gallery below.

Upcoming events include an indoor viewing of the “Lego Batman Movie.” All money raised goes toward the cathedral’s general fund, which helps rebuild areas damaged by the 2011 earthquake.

See more information about this week’s events on the National Cathedral website.

“Space, Light and Sound” bathed the Washington National Cathedral in color Monday night. (Courtesy Washington National Cathedral/Danielle E. Thomas)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.