As if the Washington National Cathedral weren't gorgeous enough, moving lights bathed the Northwest D.C. church's gothic interior in a spectrum of color Monday night during an event called "Space, Light and Sound." See photos.
The light show kicked off five nights of special events at the cathedral called “Seeing Deeper.” More than 3,000 chairs have been cleared from the central nave and “transformed into a community space,” cathedral officials said in a statement.
Meditation and prayer filled the church Tuesday night; 1,200 struck poses for a sold-out yoga-and-meditation night Wednesday; and adults of all ages gathered Thursday for a retro “Second Chance Prom.”