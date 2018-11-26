PHOTOS: First lady unveils White House 2018 Christmas decorations

The White House on Monday released a video showing first lady Melania Trump decorating the Executive Mansion for the holidays. The theme of this year's decorations is "American Treasures: Christmas at the White House." See photos.

WASHINGTON — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas — inside 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

The White House on Monday released a video showing first lady Melania Trump decorating the Executive Mansion for the holidays.

The theme of this year’s decorations is “American Treasures: Christmas at the White House.”

The decorations include rows of brightly lit Christmas trees — including rows of red trees that appeared to be made entirely out of red Holly berries.

Other decorations included holiday bulbs adorned with the slogan of the first lady’s anti-bullying initiative “Be Best.”

At 18 feet tall, the official White House Christmas is dressed in over 500 feet of blue velvet ribbon embroidered in gold with each state and territory, on display inside the Blue Room at the White House November 26, 2018 in Washington, DC. The 2018 theme of the White House holiday decorations is ‘American Treasures,’ and features patriotic displays highlighting the country’s ‘unique heritage.’ The White House expects to host 100 open houses and more than 30,000 guests who will tour the topiary trees, architectural models of major U.S. cities, the Gold Star family tree and national monuments in gingerbread. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.