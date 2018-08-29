Today in History: Aug. 29

Here's a look at what happened on Aug. 29 in history.

In this photo, a group of Mormon pioneers, all of them over 80 years of age, visit the old Brigham Young homestead in Nouvoo, Ill. on July 22, 1947. The group flew by airliner from Salt Lake City and will return the same way. (AP Photo/Paul Cannon)

In 1877, the second president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Brigham Young, died in Salt Lake City, Utah, at age 76.

Here's a look at what happened on Aug. 29 in history.

Today is Wednesday, Aug. 29, the 241st day of 2018. There are 124 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On August 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast near Buras, Louisiana, bringing floods that devastated New Orleans. More than 1,800 people in the region died.

On this date:

In 1862, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing began operations at the United States Treasury.

In 1864, the Democratic National Convention, which nominated Maj. Gen. George B. McClellan for president, opened in Chicago.

In 1910, Korean Emperor Sunjong abdicated as the Japan-Korea Annexation Treaty went into effect.

In 1944, 15,000 American troops of the 28th Infantry Division marched down the Champs Elysees in Paris as the French capital continued to celebrate its liberation from the Nazis.

In 1957, the Senate gave final congressional approval to a Civil Rights Act after South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond (then a Democrat) ended a filibuster that had lasted 24 hours.

In 1958, pop superstar Michael Jackson was born in Gary, Indiana.

In 1962, Malvin R. Goode began covering the United Nations for ABC-TV, becoming network television’s first black reporter.

In 1964, Roy Orbison’s single “Oh, Pretty Woman” was released on the Monument label.

In 1965, Gemini 5, carrying astronauts Gordon Cooper and Charles “Pete” Conrad, splashed down in the Atlantic after 8 days in space.

In 1972, swimmer Mark Spitz of the United States won the third of his seven gold medals at the Munich Olympics, finishing first in the 200-meter freestyle.

In 1996, the Democratic National Convention in Chicago nominated Al Gore for a second term as vice president. Earlier in the day, President Bill Clinton’s chief political strategist, Dick Morris, resigned amid a scandal over his relationship with a prostitute.

Ten years ago: Republican presidential nominee John McCain picked Sarah Palin, a maverick conservative who had been governor of Alaska for less than two years, to be his running mate.

Five years ago: In a sweeping new policy statement, the Justice Department said it would not stand in the way of states that wanted to legalize, tax and regulate marijuana as long as there were effective controls to keep marijuana away from kids, the black market and federal property. The NFL agreed to pay $765 million to settle lawsuits from thousands of former players who developed dementia or other concussion-related health problems they say were caused by the on-field clashes.

One year ago: North Korea flew a ballistic missile designed to carry a nuclear payload over Japan, likely the country’s longest-ever launch; President Donald Trump said “all options are on the table” for a U.S. response. Federal and local agencies said they had lifted more than 13,000 people out of the floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey in the Houston area and surrounding cities and counties. President Donald Trump made his first of two visits to Texas in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and spent much of the visit applauding the government’s response efforts; he planned to return later in the week to survey the damage and meet with survivors. Comedian Kathy Griffin retracted her apology for posing with what appeared to be the severed head of President Donald Trump, saying the anger against her was overblown.

