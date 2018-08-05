Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 5-11

Here are some celebrities celebrating a birthday this week.

Actress Maureen McCormick ("The Brady Bunch") is 62 on Aug. 5.

: Actress Loni Anderson is 73. Actress Erica Slezak (”One Life to Live”) is 72. Singer Rick Derringer is 71. Guitarist Eddie Ojeda of Twisted Sister is 63. Actress Maureen McCormick (”The Brady Bunch”) is 62. Guitarist Pat Smear of Foo Fighters is 59. Country fiddler Mark O’Connor is 57. Actor Mark Strong (”The Imitation Game”) is 55. Director James Gunn (”Guardians of the Galaxy”) is 52. Actor Jonathan Silverman (”The Single Guy”) is 52. Country singer Terri Clark is 50. Cellist Eicca Toppinen of Apocalyptica is 43. Drummer Will Sellers of Old Dominion is 40. Actor Jesse Williams (”Grey’s Anatomy”) is 38. Actor Albert Tsai (”Dr. Ken”) is 14.

Aug. 6: Actor-director Peter Bonerz is 80. Actress Louise Sorel (”Days of Our Lives”) is 78. Actress Catherine Hicks (”Seventh Heaven”) is 67. Singer Pat MacDonald of Timbuk 3 is 66. Actress Faith Prince is 61. Singer Randy DeBarge of DeBarge is 60. Actress Michelle Yeoh (”Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”) is 56. Country singers Peggy and Patsy Lynn of The Lynns are 54. Actor Jeremy Ratchford (”Cold Case”) is 53. Country singer Lisa Stewart is 50. Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan (”The Sixth Sense”) is 48. Actress Merrin Dungey (”Summerland,” `’Alias”) is 47. Singer Geri Halliwell Horner (Spice Girls) is 46. Actor Jason O’Mara (”Life on Mars”) is 46. Actress Vera Farmiga is 45. Actress Soleil Moon Frye (”Sabrina The Teenage Witch,” `’Punky Brewster”) is 42. Actress Melissa George (”Alias,” `’Grey’s Anatomy”) is 42. Singer Travis McCoy of Gym Class Heroes is 37. Actor Leslie Odom Jr. is 37. Bassist Eric Roberts of Gym Class Heroes is 34.

Aug. 7: Actress Verna Bloom (”Animal House”) is 80. Humorist Garrison Keillor is 76. Singer B.J. Thomas is 76. Actor John Glover is 74. Actor David Rasche (”Sledge Hammer!”) is 74. Country singer Rodney Crowell is 68. Actor Wayne Knight is 63. Singer Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden is 60. Actor David Duchovny is 58. Actress Delane Matthews (”Dave’s World”) is 57. Actor Harold Perrineau (”Lost,” `’Oz”) is 55. Jazz pianist Marcus Roberts is 55. Country singer Raul Malo of The Mavericks is 53. Actor David Mann (”Madea” films) is 52. Actor Greg Serano (”Power”) is 46. Actress Charlize Theron is 43. Drummer Barry Kerch of Shinedown is 42. Actor Eric Johnson (”Fifty Shades Darker,” `’Smallville”) is 39.

Aug. 8: Actress Nita Talbot is 88. Actor Dustin Hoffman is 81. Actress Connie Stevens is 80. Country singer Phil Balsley of The Statler Brothers is 79. Actor Larry Wilcox (”CHiPS”) is 71. Actor Keith Carradine is 69. Actor Donny Most (”Happy Days”) is 65. Keyboardist Dennis Drew of 10,000 Maniacs is 61. News anchor Deborah Norville is 60. Guitarist The Edge of U2 is 57. Drummer Rikki Rockett of Poison is 57. Rapper Kool Moe Dee is 56. Singer Scott Stapp of Creed is 45. Country singer Mark Wills is 45. Guitarist Tom Linton of Jimmy Eat World is 43. Singer J.C. Chasez of `N Sync is 42. Singer Drew Lachey of 98 Degrees is 42. Actress Tawny Cypress (”Heroes”) is 42. Singer Marsha Ambrosius (Floetry) is 41. Actress Lindsay Sloane (”Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 41. Actress Countess Vaughn (”The Parkers,” `’Moesha”) is 40. Actor Michael Urie (”Ugly Betty”) is 38. Actress Meagan Good (”Think Like a Man”) is 37. Actress Jackie Cruz (”Orange Is the New Black”) is 34. Singer Shawn Mendes is 20. Actress Bebe Wood (”The Real O’Neals”) is 17.

Aug. 9: Comedian David Steinberg is 76. Actor Sam Elliott is 74. Singer Barbara Mason is 71. Actress Melanie Griffith is 61. Actress Amanda Bearse (”Married—With Children”) is 60. Rapper Kurtis Blow is 59. “Today” co-host Hoda Kotb is 54. Actress Gillian Anderson (”The X-Files”) is 50. Actor Eric Bana (”Star Trek,” `’The Hulk”) is 50. “Good Morning America” co-anchor Chris Cuomo is 48. Actor Thomas Lennon (new “The Odd Couple,” `’Reno 911!”) is 48. Bassist Arion Salazar (Third Eye Blind) is 48. Rapper Mack 10 is 47. Singer Juanes is 46. Actress Liz Vassey (”CSI,” `’All My Children”) is 46. Actor Kevin McKidd (”Grey’s Anatomy”) is 45. Actress Ashley Johnson (”The Help”) is 35. Actress Anna Kendrick is 33.

Aug. 10: Singer Ronnie Bennett Greenfield (Ronnie Spector) of The Ronettes is 75. Singer-flutist Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull is 71. Singer Patti Austin is 68. Actress Rosanna Arquette is 59. Actor Antonio Banderas is 58. Drummer Jon Farriss of INXS is 57. Actor Chris Caldovino (”Boardwalk Empire”) is 55. Singer Neneh Cherry is 54. Singer Aaron Hall of Guy is 54. Singer Lorraine Pearson of Five Star is 51. Singer Michael Bivins (Bell Biv Devoe, New Edition) is 50. Actress Angie Harmon is 46. Country singer Jennifer Hanson is 45. Singer Nikki Bratcher of Divine is 38. Actor Ryan Eggold (”The Blacklist: Redemption,” `’90210”) is 34. Actor Charley Koontz (”CSI: Cyber”) is 31. Actor Lucas Till (”Hannah Montana”) is 28.

Aug. 11: Actress-TV personality Arlene Dahl (”What’s My Line?”) is 93. Songwriter Kenny Gamble of Gamble and Huff is 75. Bassist Jim Kale of the Guess Who is 75. Country singer John Conlee is 72. Singer Eric Carmen is 69. Wrestler-actor Hulk Hogan is 65. Singer Joe Jackson is 64. Actress Viola Davis is 53. Actress Anna Gunn (”Breaking Bad”) is 50. Actress Ashley Jensen (”Ugly Betty”) is 50. Guitarist Charlie Sexton is 50. Hip-hop artist Ali Shaheed Muhammad (Lucy Pearl, A Tribe Called Quest) is 48. Actor Will Friedle (”Boy Meets World”) is 42. Actor Rob Kerkovich (”NCIS: New Orleans”) is 39. Actor Chris Hemsworth is 35. Guitarist Heath Fogg of Alabama Shakes is 34. Singer J-Boog (B2K) is 33. Rapper Asher Roth is 33. Actress Alyson Stoner (”Cheaper By the Dozen,” `’Camp Rock”) is 25.

