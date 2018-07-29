PHOTOS: WNBA All-Star Game highlights

Team Candace Parker came out victorious against Team Delle Donne Saturday night for the 2018 WNBA All-Star Game. Click through the gallery for photos from the game.
WASHINGTON — Team Candace Parker came out victorious against Team Delle Donne Saturday night at the 2018 WNBA All-Star Game.
Parker beat Delle Donne 119-112.
Lynx player Maya Moore won her third straight All-Star MVP award.
Click through the gallery for photos from the game.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.