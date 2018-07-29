202
PHOTOS: WNBA All-Star Game highlights

July 29, 2018 2:45 pm 07/29/2018 02:45pm
WASHINGTON — Team Candace Parker came out victorious against Team Delle Donne Saturday night at the 2018 WNBA All-Star Game.

Parker beat Delle Donne 119-112.

Lynx player Maya Moore won her third straight All-Star MVP award.

Click through the gallery for photos from the game.

