PHOTOS: WNBA All-Star Game highlights

WASHINGTON — Team Candace Parker came out victorious against Team Delle Donne Saturday night at the 2018 WNBA All-Star Game.

Parker beat Delle Donne 119-112.

Lynx player Maya Moore won her third straight All-Star MVP award.

Team Candace Parker’s Maya Moore, left, and Angel McCoughtry, right, celebrate after their team won 119-112 against Team Delle Donne in the WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

