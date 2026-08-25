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Why preserving Shakespeare is still important today

Matt Kaufax | matt.kaufax@wtop.com

August 25, 2026, 5:38 AM

Why preserving Shakespeare is still important today

Follow WTOP’s Matt Kaufax as he explores hidden gems, local landmarks and unique stories across the D.C. area every week. New episodes of WTOP’s “Matt About Town” segment are released each Tuesday and Thursday.

Why Shakespeare?

The answer to that question is a deeper one than you think.

Over the past two weeks on “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax took you behind the scenes at D.C.’s Folger Shakespeare Library — with videos looking at the earliest published collections of William Shakespeare’s most famous plays, the library’s rare vaults where these works are stored, and even how these books are preserved.

Shakespeare Library Series

But why put all this effort into preserving Shakespeare in 2026?

For the Folger Shakespeare Library’s founders, the answer was a no-brainer. In the series finale, Kaufax looked at how their efforts and the building’s history shaped Shakespeare’s massive influence and cultural relevance — even more than 400 years after his first works were published.

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Matt Kaufax

If there's an off-the-beaten-path type of attraction, person or phenomenon in the D.C. area that you think more people should know about, Matt is your guy. An award-winning reporter for WTOP, he's always on the hunt for stories that provide a unique local flavor—a slice of life if you will.

matt.kaufax@wtop.com

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