Digitizing and splicing vintage film at the Library of Congress Packard Campus

Staff at the Library of Congress Packard Campus are digitizing every single piece of physical media in its storage so the public can view them in their original formats as intended.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Preserving film in new and old-fashioned ways at the Library of Congress

Seventy-five miles southwest of D.C., the art of film preservation is alive and well.

In Thursday’s episode of “Matt About Town,” come explore the different ways staff members at the Library of Congress Packard Campus are making sure more than 135 years of media stand the test of time — so anyone from the public can view these pieces of history and culture.

The preservation mission at the Packard Campus, a remote 45-acre plot in Culpeper, Virginia, is twofold: Staff are working to digitize every single piece of physical media the library has in storage and they’re working to preserve the original copies of these pieces of media (like film and TV reels) so they can be optimized for playback in their original formats as originally intended.

It’s a tall task when you consider there are 415,000 square feet of storage on the campus.

The fascinating ways in which staff accomplish both of these goals shines a light on just how intricate — and how much of an art form — this process really is.

You can also visit “Matt About Town” to see all episodes in the Packard Campus exploration series, an exclusive all-access collaboration with the Library of Congress you won’t find anywhere else.

Hear “Matt About Town” first every Tuesday and Thursday on 103.5 FM!

If you have a story idea you’d like Matt to cover, email him or chat with him on Instagram and TikTok.

Check out all “Matt About Town” episodes here!

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.