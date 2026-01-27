Meet the Smithsonian’s unlikely skeleton preparation assistants

What if we told you that a small army of flesh-eating insects plays a crucial role in helping the Smithsonian prep and preserve its skeletons?

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. How the Smithsonian uses an army of flesh-eating insects to preserve its fossils

What if we told you that a small army of flesh-eating insects plays a crucial role in helping the Smithsonian prep and preserve its bones?

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” we’re going behind the scenes at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History’s Osteology Prep Lab in Suitland, Maryland.

You can find the OPL on the campus of the Smithsonian Museum Support Center — that’s where the Natural History Museum keeps its reserve collections. OPL is housed in a separate building, secluded from the other collections, mainly because of the carpet beetles you can find inside.

These beetles are what scientists there call “the unsung heroes” of bone preparation.

When dead specimens that the Smithsonian is interested in preserving come into the facility, humans are only able to remove so much of the oil/grease, fats, skin, tissue and other gunk from these carcasses on their own.

That’s where the beetles come in.

Join us on a wild adventure for an up-close look at the real-time decomposition process, which can take anywhere from days to months (depending on the size of what they’re dealing with).

At the end of the process, these beetles have played a major role in the pristine, well-preserved bones that NMNH either stores in collections or proudly displays in its museum.

To learn more about the Osteo Lab at MSC, head to their website.

Hear “Matt About Town” first every Tuesday and Thursday on 103.5 FM!

If you have a story idea you’d like Matt to cover, email him or chat with him on Instagram and TikTok.

Check out all “Matt About Town” episodes here!

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.