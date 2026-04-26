Maryland’s Quincy Wilson, Bullis track team make history with 4×400 high school relay win

The Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland, became the first American high school to win the High School Boys' 4x400 Championship of America title since 2007.

Bullis School's Quincy Wilson competes in the High School Boys' 4x400 Championship of America during the Penn Relays on April 25, 2025, in Philadelphia. (Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Isaiah Vazquez) Bullis School's Quincy Wilson competes in the High School Boys' 4x400 Championship of America during the Penn Relays on April 25, 2025, in Philadelphia. (Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Isaiah Vazquez) The Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland, made history Saturday after winning top marks at the High School Boys’ 4x400m Championship of America relay in Pennsylvania.

The win by the boys team marks the first time since 2007 that an American high school clinched the 4X400 championship title.

Led by senior star Quincy Wilson, the Montgomery County school held off D.C.’s Archbishop Carroll High School, the Jamaica College, and four-time reigning champ Kingston College, also from Jamaica, to win the event at rainy Franklin Field on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania.

Wilson’s teammates, Zayden Saxton and Cameron Homer, set the tone in the first two legs by being at or near the lead. Gideon Newton gave Bullis a narrow lead in the third leg.

Once Wilson took the baton from Newton for the anchor leg, he pulled away from the rest of his competition, running a 45.58 split to win the race by 20 meters. After crossing the finish line, Wilson stopped and posed with arms crossed and a satisfied smile on his face.

The Penn Relays is considered the oldest and biggest track and field competition in the U.S. It started in 1895.

Wilson, who will attend the University of Maryland in the fall, won a gold medal in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris as a member of the U.S. track team.

At 16, Wilson became the youngest American track and field male Olympian and the second youngest gold medalist in history.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.