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People wish for more and let go of hard things at the Water Lantern Festival

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

March 28, 2026, 6:14 AM

lit paper lanterns on the water
Hundreds of people took part in the first night of a weekend Water Lantern Festival at National Harbor in Maryland. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper)
WTOP/Kyle Cooper
Jack Hawkins came all the way from Richmond, Virginia, to take part in the Water Lantern Festival. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper)
WTOP/Kyle Cooper
The festival runs through the weekend, with water lanterns launched each night at about 7:30 p.m. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper)
WTOP/Kyle Cooper
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lit paper lanterns on the water

Hundreds of people took part in the first night of a weekend Water Lantern Festival at National Harbor in Maryland.

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According to organizers, the festival is a community-centered experience where you can decorate a floating paper lantern with personal messages of love, hope, remembrance or intention, and release them onto the water.

Jack Hawkins came all the way from Richmond, Virginia, to take part in the event.

“You’re with friends, family and loved ones. You can put your dreams and hopes and everything in the lantern and, hopefully, they come true,” he said.

Hawkins wrote a special wish for his children on his lantern which read, “The kids to have a bright and meaningful life with all the happiness in the world.”

A woman named Tee said the lantern release represents hope for her. “Life has been hard the last couple of months, and just the thought of being able to write it down and watch it flow away kind of connected with me,” she said.

One of the lanterns quoted scripture from the book of Psalms: “God is with her, she will not fail.”

Alyssa Bailey expressed gratitude on her lantern.

“I actually just served a mission for my church and so I wrote about how Jesus loves me and how he cares for me and loves other people,” she said.

Jessica Hawkins sees the event as a way to express what’s inside.

“I like the idea of getting your hopes and wants out, and putting it out in the world and watching what the future brings from there,” she told WTOP.

The festival runs through the weekend, with water lanterns launched each night at about 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online.

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Kyle Cooper

Weekend and fill-in anchor Kyle Cooper has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years, Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP, Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

kcooper@wtop.com

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