Dump truck driver dies after crash, delays remain on I-95 in Maryland

One person is dead and two others are in the hospital Monday morning following a collision between a tractor-trailer and a dump truck on Interstate 95 in Maryland.

One man is dead and three other people are in the hospital Monday morning following a collision between a tractor-trailer and a dump truck on Interstate 95 in Elkridge, according to Maryland State Police.

Police said the dump truck crashed into the back of a parked tractor-trailer between the Harbor Tunnel Thruway, also called Interstate 895, and Maryland Route 100 around 5:30 a.m.

The dump truck’s driver, 47-year-old Lazaro Miranda, of Baltimore, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers in the dump truck were airlifted to the hospital.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was also taken to a hospital.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

At one point, all southbound lanes on I-95 were closed for the investigation. Drivers are able to get past the crash investigation, but anyone heading from Baltimore to D.C. should plan for delays. WTOP Traffic has the latest on the impact on the roadway.

Below is a map of where the crash took place.