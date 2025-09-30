A new mural in the fight against gun violence — painted where blood once spilled in Maryland

Before the Civil War, disputes among members of Congress were settled with pistol-drawing duels. In Colmar Manor, the land that once hosted some of those duels is now adorned with art that projects a message of peace.

Before the Civil War, disputes among Congress members were settled with pistol-drawing duels. In Maryland, the land on which some of those duels happened is now covered with art projecting a different message of peace. More Prince George's Co. stories Inspiration from anime and punk sends Maryland designer to New York Fashion Week

Prince George’s County’s school bus problems aren’t fixed yet. But they seem to be getting better

Prince George’s County wants more of these types of restaurants and fewer fast food joints

It’s estimated that at least 50 people died at the Bladensburg Dueling Grounds in Colmar Manor. There’s a creek nearby that was formerly known as “Blood Run” or “The Dark and Bloody Grounds.”

Now, this place of violence is being reclaimed in the name of peace and hope.

Over the summer, a 124-foot-long anti-gun violence street mural, titled “Streets of Solidarity,” was painted in the same spot. The mural stretches across four intersections: 38th Avenue, 37th Avenue, Newark Street and Newton Street.

Brandon Bell, one of the artists behind the mural, has hope that the mural will continue and advance the conversation about gun violence.

“This mural is kind of the way on bringing in the past mixed with the present,” Bell said during Monday’s ribbon cutting event. “To retell the stories of what once was, and also keep the community engaged, realizing that this is something that’s impacting everybody, and that this is something we want to have an open conversation about.”

The mural features children at each end, palms pressed together in prayers. There’s a stop sign in the middle that reads “Stop the Violence.”

“So essentially, they’re kind of like wishing for hope, if you will,” Bell said. “A lot of people, when they find themselves at wits end … they find themselves with their hands grasped.”

Orange is a prominent color in the mural, the color of ribbons worn by those calling awareness to gun violence and action to end it.

Colmar Manor Mayor Monica Casañas pushed for the mural.

“By creating art on this very ground, we transform a history of division into a message of peace unity and healing,” she said.

The Streets of Solidarity project was made possible through a grant from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.

More than 55 residents, interns, volunteers, artists, the town staff and community members participated in painting the mural under the leadership of the Operation ARTS Foundation.

“I’m grateful to be a part of this,” Bell said.

A map of where the street mural is located is below.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.