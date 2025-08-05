Maryland’s Eastern Shore may see dangerous rip currents this week

If you're headed to the Eastern Shore of Maryland or Delaware this week for a beach getaway, the National Weather Service is warning of potentially dangerous rip currents.

If you’re headed to the Eastern Shore of Maryland or Delaware this week for a beach getaway before the school year starts, you may have to stay out of the water. Dangerous rip currents could pose a significant danger to beachgoers.

The National Weather Service has put out a high rip current risk for Maryland’s Eastern Shore, urging visitors to look for guard flags and not to swim unless it is expressly allowed at the public beaches.

Delaware beaches are under a moderate rip current risk, meaning life threatening rips are still possible.

“You have a lot of very quick, successive waves. It’s more just like a washing machine in the ocean,” National Weather Service Forecaster Sam Wray said.

Some of the waves over the next few days are forecast to get as high as 6 feet, according to Wray.

This is all due to Tropical Storm Dexter off the coast.

“That’s kind of churning up the seas, pushing some swell back toward our coasts,” said Wray, adding that pressure systems to the north and south are also pushing the winds and surf in the area, not only roughing the seas but also bringing moderate temperatures to the mid-Atlantic.

“There’s also potential for another weak tropical system to develop off the coast this weekend,” said Wray, extending the rip current risks for an even longer time.

The National Weather Service warned nearly all rip deaths happen at unguarded beaches or after lifeguards have left. The weather service said swimmers should know their abilities in the water and not try to enter if they are unsure of the conditions.

